Sabres Place Forward On Injured Reserve

Seeing the Sabres place Dunne on injured reserve is entirely understandable. Sabres head coach Lindy Ruff recently announced that the 27-year-old forward would be out for the next four to six weeks due to a mid-body injury. Because of this, it makes sense that Dunne has now been placed on injured reserve as he focuses on his recovery.
Dunne has played in 28 games so far this season with the Sabres, where he has recorded one goal, three assists, four points, 34 penalty minutes, 34 hits, and a minus-4 rating.
Dunne has gotten into the most NHL action of his career already this season, as he entered the campaign with just 16 NHL games played over three seasons. Yet, he will now be forced to miss a good amount of time due to his injury.
In 44 career NHL games over four seasons split between the Columbus Blue Jackets and Sabres, Dunne has recorded one goal, four points, 49 penalty minutes, 70 hits, and a minus-14 rating.