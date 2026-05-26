Sabres Poised To Go In Different Directions With Alex Tuch And Bowen Byram Contract Situations

Although it was said that Byram likes it in Buffalo, the possibility of hitting the open market next summer with the cap going up again at the age of 26 has to be an attractive prospect for the BC native. Ferris has a reputation of taking his clients to market (like Mitch Marner), so if the Sabres are successful in signing him, it is possible that they have to pay him more than Owen Power’s $8.35 million AAV and closer to Dahlin’s salary.