Sabres' Post-Game Report: Buffalo Stands Strong With Big Comeback Win Over Well-Contstructed Minnesota Wild Squad

Timothy T. Ludwig, Imagn Images
Oct 7, 2026 11:01 PM
The Buffalo Sabres lost their first game of the 2026-27 season. Since then, they've won three straight, including Tuesday's 3-2 OT victory over the Minnesota Wild. Buffalo dug a two-goal hole for itself Tuesday, but they bent while not breaking and pulled off a late-game comeback to beat the Wild.
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