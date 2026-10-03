Sabres' Post-Game Report: Buffalo's Goaltending Was A Reason Why Sabres Lost To Blue Jackets – But It Wasn't The Only Reason

Luukkonen’s consistency has been questioned over the years, and he’s got a considerable amount of pressure on him to be at least as good as he was last year, when he posted a sparkling .910 SP in 35 appearances. The Sabres will almost certainly want to use him more than 35 times, but if he keeps laying eggs like this one, Buffalo coach Lindy Ruff will turn to youngster Colten Ellis and/or veteran Alex Lyon and staple Luukkonen to the bench.