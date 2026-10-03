Sabres' Post-Game Report: Buffalo's Goaltending Was A Reason Why Sabres Lost To Blue Jackets – But It Wasn't The Only Reason

Aaron Doster, Imagn Images
Oct 3, 2026 3:57 AM
The Buffalo Sabres lost 6-3 to the lowly Columbus Blue Jackets Thursday, and at THN.com, we're analyzing each Sabres game the day after it is played. We're starting the series with this file – a breakdown of Columbus' thorough drubbing of the Sabres. How did Buffalo lose their first game of 2026-27?
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