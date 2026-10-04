Logo
Buffalo SabresBuffalo Sabres

Sabres' Post-Game Report: Sabres Win First Game Of Year In Comeback Victory Over Hawks, But There's Still Reason To Worry About Buffalo's Netminding

AdamProteau@TheHN profile imagefeatured creator badge
Adam Proteau
Partner
Oct 4, 2026 11:49 PM

The Buffalo Sabres earned their first win of the 2026-27 season by beating the Chicago Blackhawks, as Sabres star Tage Thompson led the way with a two-point effort. But as Buffalo now prepares to take on the Minnesota Wild, their goaltending is not cutting it. What has to change against the Wild?

Timothy T. Ludwig.  Imagn ImagesTimothy T. Ludwig.  Imagn Images

In the second file in a new, season-long series here on TheHockeyNews.com, we’re analyzing each Buffalo Sabres game in the 2026-27 season. In each file, we’re focusing on three diferent things: first, the Best Thing: the statistic, player, or other elements that Sabres fans will like. Then, we’ll pick out the Worst Thing from every game from a Buffalo perspective. Finally, we’ll wrap up our thoughts on the game, and prepare readers for the next Sabres game (in this case, a home-ice showdown against the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday.)

With that out of the way, let’s turn our attention to the Sabres’ win over the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday:

The Score: Sabres 4, Blackhawks 3

Best Thing: Tage Thompson

Thompson was held off the scoresheet in Buffalo’s season-opening loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday, and it’s no coincidence the Sabres won their first game of the year while Thompson led all Buffalo point-producers with a goal and two points. 

The Sabres also got an emotional boost when youngster Jiri Kulich helped Buffalo come back from one of multiple deficits by scoring the game-winning goal late in the third period; Kulich was sidelined for all but 12 games of the 2025-26 season after being diagnosed with a blood clot, so seeing the 21-year-old stepping up with a huge goal clearly delivered an excellent sentiment in the Sabres’ dressing room.

But make no mistake – while many Buffalo players have to meet or exceed expectations for this Sabres team to do at least as much as they did last season, the Sabres are only going to go as far as Thompson carries them. He’s their most talented forward and most dangerous offensive player, and his two-point night Saturday was a good harbinger of what’s likely to come from Thompson this season.

Worst Thing

The worst thing might’ve been former Sabres star defenseman Bowen Byram pulling out of the game due to a family issue. But it wasn’t as if Buffalo fans were going to give Byram a slew of boos. The team moved on from Byram, not the other way around. But it would’ve been great for the Sabres to compete against him.

Otherwise, we’re going to focus again here on goalie Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen. 

Give him credit – he came away with the victory, which is more than we can say for him in the loss to the Jackets. But allowing three goals on only 15 Blackhawks shots does not inspire confidence in Luukkonen., who now has a save percentage of .784 this season. And if that particular stat doesn’t improve – and improve in a hurry – the Sabres are going to have to have some uncomfortable conversations about their netminding.

The Wrap-Up:

Losing to both Columbus and Chicago – two of the league’s worst teams in ‘25-26 – wouldn’t have been a good way for Buffalo to start the season, so eking out a victory over the Hawks at the very least brushes away cynical Sabres fans for the time being. But the Sabres now have to take on a Minnesota team that has won its first two games, beating the Nashville Predators and Boston Bruins and limiting them to a combined two goals.

Thus, the Sabres will have their toughest test of the season when they face the Wild. Minnesota has stars at every position, and Buffalo has the chance to send a strong message to the rest of the league by beating the Wild. Or, Minnesota can beat the Sabres and show Buffalo brass what flaws this Sabres team really has.

Getting their first win of the season is a relief for Buffalo, but the Blackhawks game was more or less a must-win. If the Sabres are to win the Atlantic Division for the second straight season, they’re going to have to take care of business against lesser-light teams like Chicago. And against the Wild, Buffalo will either rise to the occasion, or wilt and underscore the notion that this Sabres team is very much a work-in-progress. 

Buffalo SabresChicago Blackhawks
Latest News
Comments
anonymous profile image
Powered by RoundtableBuilt on infrastructure designed for real-time media. Learn more at RTB.io.© Roundtable 2026. By using this site you agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy