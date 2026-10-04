Sabres' Post-Game Report: Sabres Win First Game Of Year In Comeback Victory Over Hawks, But There's Still Reason To Worry About Buffalo's Netminding

Give him credit – he came away with the victory, which is more than we can say for him in the loss to the Jackets. But allowing three goals on only 15 Blackhawks shots does not inspire confidence in Luukkonen., who now has a save percentage of .784 this season. And if that particular stat doesn’t improve – and improve in a hurry – the Sabres are going to have to have some uncomfortable conversations about their netminding.