Sabres' Post-Game Report: Sabres Win First Game Of Year In Comeback Victory Over Hawks, But There's Still Reason To Worry About Buffalo's Netminding

Timothy T. Ludwig, Imagn Images
Oct 4, 2026 11:49 PM
The Buffalo Sabres earned their first win of the 2026-27 season by beating the Chicago Blackhawks, as Sabres star Tage Thompson led the way with a two-point effort. But as Buffalo now prepares to take on the Minnesota Wild, their goaltending is not cutting it. What has to change against the Wild?
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