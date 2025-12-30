Sabres Predicted To Make 2 Big Moves

In a recent article for Sportsnet, Ryan Dixon made some bold hockey predictions for the new year. Without much surprise, the Buffalo Sabres were discussed.

Dixon predicted that the Sabres would sign pending unrestricted free agent (UFA) forward Alex Tuch to an eight-year contract extension before the 2026 NHL trade deadline. Yet, that is not the only big prediction Dixon had for the Sabres, as he also predicted that Buffalo will trade 2021 first-overall pick Owen Power by the deadline.

It is not a secret that new Sabres general manager Jarmo Kekalainen is hoping to sign Tuch to a contract extension. It makes sense, as the Syracuse, New York native is a very impactful top-six forward and a huge part of the Sabres' roster. Thus, it would be massive if the Sabres successfully signed him to an eight-year contract extension.

Tuch has been the subject of trade rumors throughout the season and should generate interest from clubs if this remains the case once we get closer to the deadline. Yet, it will be interesting to see if Dixon's prediction about the Sabres extending Tuch comes true.

As for Power, this is undoubtedly the bolder Sabres take made from Dixon. While the 6-foot-6 defenseman has sometimes come up in the rumor mill, it would naturally still come with some shock if the Sabres actually dealt him. If the Sabres traded Power, it would certainly need to be for a star player who would help Buffalo immediately, as they are looking to break their 14-year playoff drought.

At 23 years old, Power is still very young and has the potential to improve further as he continues to gain more experience. He is also signed until the end of the 2030-31 season, where he carries an $8.35 million contract. Yet, he also does not have any trade protection until the 2029-30 season, which is something to remember.

In 36 games so far this season with the Sabres, Power has recorded three goals, seven assists, and 10 points. This comes after the left-shot blueliner set career highs with seven goals, 33 assists, and 40 points in 79 games this past season.