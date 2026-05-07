Sabres Predicted To Select 6-Foot-3 Forward In New Mock Draft

Could the Sabres select this big winger in the first round?
The 2026 NHL Entry Draft is less than two months away. Due to this and the draft lottery now passed, The Athletic's Scott Wheeler recently released his first 2026 NHL Mock Draft.
In it, Wheeler predicted that the Sabres will end up selecting forward Ryan Roobroeck as their first-round pick this year.
Roobroeck is a fascinating prospect who has shown plenty of promise at the OHL level. This was especially the case during the 2024-25 season, as he recorded 41 goals, 46 assists, and 87 points in 64 games with the Niagara IceDogs.
Roobroeck also had strong offensive numbers for the IceDogs during this season, posting 30 goals, 28 assists, and 58 points in 49 games. With numbers like these, it is clear that the 6-foot-3 winger has good upside.
While the Sabres are cementing themselves as legitimate contenders, it is still important for them to boost their prospect pool as they enter their window. Taking a gamble on a big prospect like Roobroeck would make sense for Buffalo if he is still available because of it.
It will be interesting to see if Roobroeck ends up becoming a Sabre at this year's draft. However, for now, the Sabres' focus is beating the Montreal Canadiens in the second round.