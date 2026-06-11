If the Sabres selected Pugachyov with their first-round pick, he would certainly be an interesting addition to Buffalo's prospect pool. The big winger showed promise this season in Russia's MHL with Chaika Nizhny Novgorod, as he posted 10 goals and 24 points in 33 games. He also notably played in 13 KHL games with Torpedo Nizhny Novgorod this season, where he had two goals and an assist.