Sabres Predicted To Trade For Red Wings 41-Goal Star Sniper

Could the Sabres make a big move for Alex DeBrincat?
The Buffalo Sabres suffered a notable loss to their roster this off-season. This is because they sent forward Alex Tuch to the Washington Capitals in a major sign-and-trade.
Tuch was a very important part of the Sabres' top six during his time in Buffalo. However, with the Sabres being able to come to terms on a new deal with the then pending unrestricted free agent (UFA), it made sense that they traded him instead of losing him for nothing.
Now, due to this, the Sabres are being predicted to make a big move next season to replace Tuch.
In a recent article for Bleacher Report, Lyle Richardson predicted that the Sabres would trade for Detroit Red Wings star forward Alex DeBrincat at the 2027 NHL Trade Deadline.
"Having traded Alex Tuch to the Washington Capitals, the Sabres could be in the market for a top-six winger by the trade deadline if they haven't addressed that need by then. If the Detroit Red Wings are out of playoff contention again, winger Alex DeBrincat could be available," Richardson wrote.
If the Red Wings shop DeBrincat, it would make a lot of sense for the Sabres to try to acquire him. This remains the case whether it is this summer or next season. The Sabres could use another star in their top six, and landing DeBrincat would give them just that.
DeBrincat appeared in 82 games last season for the Red Wings, where he posted 41 goals and set new career highs with 44 assists and 85 points. With numbers like these, he would be a strong pickup for a Sabres club that is looking to continue to head in the right direction.
It will be interesting to see if the Sabres pursuing DeBrincat. If they acquired him, he could work well on their second line with Ryan McLeod and Jack Quinn.