Sabres Prospect Is Simply Dominating The AHL

Buffalo Sabres prospect Isak Rosen is one of the team's most promising youngsters. While the 2021 first-round pick has yet to cement himself as a full-time NHL player, he undoubtedly has the potential to change that.

Rosen certainly demonstrated promise during his call-up to the Sabres' roster earlier this season, as he had three goals, four assists, and seven points in 10 games. However, even with his strong play with Buffalo, Rosen was sent back down to Rochester in late November.

Seeing being sent down to Rochester, Rosen is only continuing to impress in a big way. In four games since being reassigned to the Amerks, Rosen has scored four goals and recorded six points.

Rosen now has nine goals, nine assists, 18 points, and a plus-1 rating in just 12 games for Rochester this season. With numbers like these, there is no question that Rosen has simply been dominating the AHL when with the Amerks this season.

With the way Rosen has been playing with Rochester, one has to wonder when he will get his next chance on the Sabres' roster. This is especially so when noting that he put up good numbers with the Sabres during his call-up earlier this season. It will be interesting to see what happens on that front, but Rosen appears to be hitting a new level.