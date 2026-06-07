Sabres Prospect Update - 2024 Draftees - Part 2

A slightly above-average goalie at 6’1”, 179 lb., Leenders played two seasons for the OHL’s Mississauga Steelheads (now the Brantford Bulldogs), splitting duties in 2022-23 as a 16-year-old and serving as the primary starter in 2023-24, going 24-17-4, with a 3.12 GAA, and .909 save %. In 2025, Leenders has become the primary starter for the Bulldogs and finished the regular season with a 31-14-3 record, 3.11 GAA, and .910 save %. Last season, the Hamilton native went an impressive 27-5-6, with a 2.69 GAA and .910 save %, and went 10-2-2 in 14 playoff games, but the Sabres did not get him signed before the June 1 deadline and he will now re-enter the NHL Draft later this month.