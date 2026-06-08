Sabres Prospect Update - 2025 Draftees - Part 1

Top pick Mrtka played for Czechia in the 2026 IIHF World Junior and for Rochester at the beginning and end of last season.
Here is the final update on the Buffalo Sabres prospect selected in 2025
Radim Mrtka - D - 9th overall
The Sabres top pick impressed at the club’s training camp, and played well enough to earn a brief stint with AHL Rochester, but it always appeared to be the plan to send him back to the WHL. Mrtka came to play in North America with Seattle in late November 2024 and benefitted from playing a full season in junior and for Czechia at the World Juniors in Minneapolis. After returning to the Thunderbirds, he posted nearly the exact stats he did in 2025 (1 goal, 33 assists) in 43 games, and after his WHL season was complete, he finished the season with the Amerks, and played in three playoff games.
David Bedkowski - D - 71st overall
After trading their second round pick in the Connor Clifton/Conor Timmins deal, the Sabres again went defense and selected big righty Bedkowski out of the OHL Owen Sound Attack. The 19-year-old is a hard-hitting defense-first blueliner who had 73 penalty minutes in his draft year. In 38 games with the Attack, the Toronto native had 17 points (2 goal, 15 assists) and 58 penalty minutes and was then traded to the Ottawa 67’s where he added 12 points in 30 games.
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Matous Kucharcik - C - 103rd overall
The 19-year-old is a product of the Slavia Praha program in Czechia, and played for his country at the World Junior Under-18’s. After being selected by the Sabres in the fourth round, Kucharcik came to North America to play in the USHL for Youngstown, where a number of Buffalo prospects have played before heading to the NCAA. In 35 games with the Phantoms, the young center had 16 points (9 goals, 7 assists). According to Elite Prospects, the youngster is heading to Miami (OH) next season.
Samuel Meloche - G - 116th overall
The Sabres continue to draft at least one goalie per year to add to their pipeline and Meloche joins Evgeny Prokhorov, Scott Ratzlaff, and Topias Leinonen. The 6’3” 198 lb. netminder started 51 games for Rouyn-Noranda of the QMJHL in 2025 and was the primary starter for the Huskies this season, going 33-13-3, with a 2.75 GAA and an .897 save %.