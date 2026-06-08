Sabres Prospect Update - 2025 Draftees - Part 1

The Sabres top pick impressed at the club’s training camp, and played well enough to earn a brief stint with AHL Rochester, but it always appeared to be the plan to send him back to the WHL. Mrtka came to play in North America with Seattle in late November 2024 and benefitted from playing a full season in junior and for Czechia at the World Juniors in Minneapolis. After returning to the Thunderbirds, he posted nearly the exact stats he did in 2025 (1 goal, 33 assists) in 43 games, and after his WHL season was complete, he finished the season with the Amerks, and played in three playoff games.