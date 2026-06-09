Sabres Prospect Update - 2025 Draftees - Part 2

The 19-year-old was selected in the fifth round after scoring 12 goals and 35 points in his second season with Acadie-Bathurst of the QMJHL, who moved to St. Johns and become the Newfoundland Regiment this season. Laberge showed some growth in his third season in the Q, nearly doubling his offensive output (56 points - 7 goals, 49 assists) in 62 games, and averaging over a point per game in the postseason.