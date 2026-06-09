Sabres Prospect Update - 2025 Draftees - Part 2

First-rounder Radim Mrtka played for Czechia in the 2026 IIHF World Junior and for Rochester at the beginning and end of last season.
Here is a quick update on Buffalo Sabres selected in 2025
Noah Laberge - D - 135th overall
The 19-year-old was selected in the fifth round after scoring 12 goals and 35 points in his second season with Acadie-Bathurst of the QMJHL, who moved to St. Johns and become the Newfoundland Regiment this season. Laberge showed some growth in his third season in the Q, nearly doubling his offensive output (56 points - 7 goals, 49 assists) in 62 games, and averaging over a point per game in the postseason.
Ashton Schultz - C - 167th overall
A product of the Minnesota high school system, Schultz originally played for Sioux Falls in the USHL before shifting to the Chicago Steel, where he posted 39 points (14 goals, 25 assists) in 57 games prior to being selected in the sixth round by the Sabres. Committed to the University of North Dakota next season, the 19-year-old forward split time between the two USHL clubs and posted 42 points (17 goals, 25 assists) in 49 games.
Melvin Novotny - LW - 195th overall
The first of three Buffalo seventh round picks, the 18-year-old winger is a product of the Leksands system in Sweden, who played for his country at the WJC Under-18’s last season. After coming to North America, to pursue an NCAA collegiate track, Novotny thrived with Muskegon of the USHL with 57 points (22 goals, 35 assists) in 48 games, and is committed to playing for UMass next season.
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Yevgeni Prokhorov - G - 199th overall
The Sabres second netminder selected in the 2025 Draft, the Belarussian native was selected as a 19-year-old after playing 28 games for the junior level of Dinamo Minsk (Dinamo-Shinnik Bobruysk) after posting a 16-7-3 regular season record and a GAA under 2.00 in six playoff games last season. The long-range prospect went 14-9-5, with a 1.96 GAA and .925 save % in 29 MHL games this season.
Ryan Rucinski - C - 219th overall
Buffalo’s familiarity with Youngstown, where 2024 pick Luke Osburn and 2025 selection Matous Kucharcik have played the last two seasons may have contributed to the Sabres taking a swing at Rucinski, who scored 42 points last season for the Phantoms. This season, the 19-year-old Ohio native leads Youngstown in goals (27) and was second in points (62) and is expected to play for his home state Buckeyes next season.