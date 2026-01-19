Sabres Provide Bad Josh Norris Injury Update

The Buffalo Sabres have provided a new injury update on forward Josh Norris, and it is certainly not a good one.
The Sabres have announced that Norris is now considered week-to-week with his upper-body injury rather than day-to-day. In addition, Sabres head coach Lindy Ruff shared that Norris will not travel with the club for their upcoming roadtrip.
With Norris being one of the Sabres' most important forwards, it is certainly tough to hear that he is going to be out longer than initially expected. However, the Sabres will now be forced to adjust without him in the lineup as they look to maintain their place in the playoff race.
Norris was injured during the Sabres' Jan. 14 contest against the Philadelphia Flyers, where he was limited to only 8:55 of ice time. He also recorded an assist and threw one hit against the Flyers.
When healthy this season, Norris has certainly been impactful for the Sabres. In 19 games on the year so far this campaign with the Atlantic Division club, he has recorded six goals, 11 assists, 17 points, and an even plus/minus rating. With this, there is no question that the Sabres are going to miss him while he is out.