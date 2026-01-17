Sabres Provide Update On Injuries To Josh Norris And Others

Jason Zucker, Michael Kesselring Expected To Play Against Minnesota
The Buffalo Sabres will complete their five-game homestand against the Minnesota Wild on Saturday afternoon, and in spite of the club winning 15 of their last 17 games, the city remains focused on the NFL Bills and their bid to return to the Super Bowl for the first time since 1993, as they take on the Denver Broncos in Denver.
Buffalo has been able to forge forward and reinsert itself in the Eastern Conference playoff race in spite of dealing with a plethora of injuries. Sabres head coach Lindy Ruff provided an update on a few players at his media availability on Saturday morning.
Center Josh Norris, who was injured in the win over Philadelphia on Wednesday, is still considered day-to-day after being cross-checked in the ribs. Ruff indicated that Norris is undergoing treatment, but would not venture a guess on his status.
Winger Jason Zucker blocked a shot late in the third period of Thursday’s game, but will play against the Wild, and defenseman Michael Kesselring will return to the lineup for the first time since December 31, after fully recovering from a lower-body injury.
The Sabres called up center Konsta Helenius from Rochester on Thursday, but Ruff indicated that he is not in a rush to insert the 19-year-old into the lineup.
"He's a young man that's progressing who we think a lot of. He can make plays, he can score, he's got some bite in his game. His game is really coming, and I think that's the value of playing and playing a lot. So when we get him in, we'll be able to see what he looks like.”
Buffalo is currently in a wildcard spot in the East with 56 points, two points ahead of the Toronto Maple Leafs and Washington Capitals.