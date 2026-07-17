Sabres Ranked Least Improved Team During NHL Offseason

The Buffalo Sabres were able to make lemonade out of lemons when faced with the prospect of losing Bowen Byram in free agency next summer after GM Jarmo Kekalainen found out that the Stanley Cup winner would not sign an extension. The club got back what most observers believed was an excellent return in the fourth overall pick (Daxon Rudolph), Louis Crevier and a second rounder that was flipped to Anaheim for Olen Zellweger, but the loss of winger Alex Tuch and the inability thus far of Kekalainen to replace the veteran forward’s production and leadership are the primary reasons why the Sabres were ranked 32nd overall by The Athletic’s Dom Luszczyszyn on their Most Improved teams this offseason.