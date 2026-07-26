Sabres' Rasmus Dahlin Gets Huge 2026-27 Prediction

Could Rasmus Dahlin have a big year for the Sabres?
In a recent article for Bleacher Report, Adam Gretz predicted that Buffalo Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin will win the Norris Trophy as the NHL's best defenseman for the 2026-27 season.
"The potential for more points (which always gets attention in award voting), a better team, and more team success could be enough to get him enough votes to win it," Gretz wrote about Dahlin.
It is certainly fair to argue that Dahlin has the potential to win the Norris. The 26-year-old blueliner just keeps getting better, and this was certainly the case last season. In 77 games with the Sabres in 2025-26, he scored 19 goals and set a new career high with 74 points
If Dahlin can put together another dominant season like he did in 2025-26, it is certainly possible that he could win the Norris Trophy next season. However, with the NHL having other superstar defensemen like Cale Makar, Zach Werenski, and Quinn Hughes, it is clear that Dahlin will have some major competition to go up against.
It will be interesting to see what kind of season Dahlin can put together for the Sabres in 2026-27 from here.