Sabres Reflect On Thompson And Team USA’s Winning Effort At Olympics

I think he got to feel everything. He got to feel the high of a team that really was playing well and doing well, and then he got the feel of the two best teams in the world are playing, and it wasn't easy. There was a big part of that game where Canada pretty well dominated, but there's times where you can take momentum in the game, and there's times where you got to wait for your opportunity. I looked at that first 40 minutes, I thought Tage had two of the better chances to score in the game, just being in the right position. But there wasn't much when it comes to end to end and handling the puck. It was more of once you got it down low, trying to create an inside opportunity, and both teams were doing a pretty good job of packing it inside.