Sabres Reunite With 2 Players In NHL Free Agency

Two of the Sabres' old friends are returning to Buffalo.
The Buffalo Sabres have reunited with two players in free agency.
The Sabres have announced that they have signed forward Conor Sheary and defenseman Dennis Gilbert to one-year, $850,000 contracts.
Sheary spent this past season with the New York Rangers, where he recorded seven goals, 11 assists, 18 points, and a plus-1 rating. He will now provide the Sabres with a veteran depth forward and should compete for a spot in their bottom six.
Sheary previously played for the Sabres from 2018-19 to 2019-20. In 133 games with the Sabres over that span, he posted 23 goals, 30 assists, and 53 points.
As for Gilbert, he had one assist and 10 hits in eight games this season with the Ottawa Senators. He spent the bulk of the season in the AHL split between the Lehigh Valley Phantoms and Belleville Senators, though, where he recorded zero goals, 13 assists, and 33 penalty minutes.
Gilbert appeared in 25 games for the Sabres during the 2024-25 season, where he recorded five assists, 50 penalty minutes, and 52 hits.