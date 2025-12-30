Sabres Rumors: Multiple Potential Suitors Named For Alex Tuch

The Buffalo Sabres are playing their best hockey of the season, as they have won each of their last eight games. With this, they now have a 19-14-4 record and have jumped up to fifth place in the Atlantic Division standings.

Yet, even with the Sabres heating up in a big way, star forward Alex Tuch is continuing to create chatter in the rumor mill as a potential trade candidate. This will only continue unless the big winger signs a contract extension with the Sabres.

The Athletic recently took a look at one player each team should target after the holiday freeze, and without much surprise, Tuch was brought up multiple times.

The Edmonton Oilers, Florida Panthers, and Los Angeles Kings were all urged to target Tuch by The Athletic.

With Tuch being a legitimate top-six winger who can score and has size, it would undoubtedly make sense for teams like the Oilers, Panthers, and Kings to pursue him. All three of these clubs have high expectations, and landing a player like Tuch before the playoffs would be huge for them.

However, Tuch could be a very appealing target for several other clubs because of how impactful of a player he is. The 29-year-old forward is having another strong season for the Sabres, as he has posted 11 goals, 30 points, and a plus-6 rating in 36 games. He also had 36 goals and 67 points in 82 games for the Sabres last season.

Yet, if the Sabres continue to impress as this season carries on and are in a playoff spot near the deadline, perhaps Buffalo could keep him around, even if he still does not have a contract extension by then.