Sabres Scoring Issues Continue During Recent Stretch

The Sabres continue to struggle to find their offensive mojo. The 7-6 win over Anaheim was against one of the worst defensive clubs in the NHL (29th in the NHL) and featured a natural hat trick from Tage Thompson. Their 5-2 win over Columbus was against a club playing in the second of back-to-back gamesm but they only scored one even strength goal against San Jose (who have given up 69 goals this season - 30th in the NHL), and in losses to the Sens and Golden Knights.