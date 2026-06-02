Sabres Select Big Winger In Latest NHL Mock Draft

When it came to the Buffalo Sabres, Pronman predicted that the Atlantic Division club would select right winger Casey Mutryn with the 25th overall pick of the draft.
Mutryn would certainly be an interesting prospect for the Sabres to add to their system. The Norwell, Massachusetts native has the potential to become an impactful power forward at the NHL level, so it would be understandable if Buffalo had him on their radar at this year's draft.
Mutryn appeared in 62 games this season with the U.S. National Team Development Program, where he posted 18 goals, 28 assists, 46 points, and 89 penalty minutes. With numbers like these, the 6-foot-3 winger has shown promise.
If the Sabres selected Mutryn, he would likely need a few years of development before making the jump to the NHL. While this is the case, he would still be a nice addition to the Sabres' prospect pool as they enter their Stanley Cup window.
It will be interesting to see if the Sabres end up taking Mutryn with their first-round pick, but the fit looks good on paper.