Sabres Send Defenseman Back To AHL

The Sabres have assigned this defenseman back to Rochester.
The Buffalo Sabres have made a roster move, as they have assigned defenseman Zac Jones to their American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the Rochester Americans.
Jones was just called up to the Sabres' roster over the weekend. Yet, the left-shot defenseman has once again been quickly sent back to the AHL.
While Jones has been called up to the Sabres' roster multiple times this season, he has yet to make his debut for Buffalo. Now, with this latest transaction, he will need to continue to wait before doing so.
The Sabres reassigning Jones to the Amerks' roster comes with defenseman Michael Kesselring getting closer to returning to the lineup.
Jones will now be looking to continue to make a big impact after being sent back down to the Amerks' roster. In 28 games with the AHL squad this season, he has recorded three goals, 32 points, and an even plus-minus rating. He also leads the AHL with 29 assists on the year.