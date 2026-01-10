Sabres Send Defenseman Down To AHL

The Buffalo Sabres have made a roster move, as they have announced that defenseman Zac Jones has been assigned to their American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the Rochester Americans.

Jones was called up to the Sabres' roster earlier this week, but did not get into any game action for the NHL club. Now, with this latest transaction, he is returning to the Amerks' roster.

Jones has yet to make his Sabres debut since signing with the club during this off-season. This will continue to be the case for the time being now that he has been reassigned to Rochester's roster.

The Amerks will undoubtedly be happy to have Jones back, though, as he has been fantastic for the AHL club this season. In 28 games for Rochester this season, Jones has scored three goals and has an AHL-leading 28 assists. With this, there is no question that he has been a strong addition to Rochester's roster.

In 115 career NHL games, Jones has posted four goals, 24 assists, 28 points, and a minus-10 rating.