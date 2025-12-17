Sabres Send First-Round Pick Back To AHL

The Buffalo Sabres have made a roster move, and it involves one of their former first-round pick.

The Sabres have announced that they have assigned forward Isak Rosen to their American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the Rochester Americans.

Rosen was called up to the Sabres' roster last week. Now, with this latest roster move, he will be heading back to Rochester.

Rosen has shown promise this season when with the Sabres, as he has recorded three goals, four assists, and seven points in 12 games. These are all new career highs for the young forward, which is certainly encouraging to see.

However, Rosen has thrived when down in the AHL with the Amerks this season. In 13 games this season with the AHL club, he has recorded nine goals, 10 assists, and 19 points. With this, there is no question that he has dominated when playing for Rochester this season.

Rosen will now be looking to impress with the Amerks after being sent back down by the Sabres. If he does, it would not be surprising if he gets another look on the Sabres' roster soon.