Sabres Shopping Young Goalie On Deadline Day

The Sabres have reportedly made this goaltender available for trade.
The Buffalo Sabres are certainly buyers with trade deadline day here. They made their first moves of trade deadline week on Thursday night, bringing in Sam Carrick from the New York Rangers and Luke Schenn and Logan Stanley from the Winnipeg Jets.
Yet, the Sabres may not be done yet, as they have now made one of their most promising youngsters available for trade.
Levi being available for trade is undoubtedly notable, as the 24-year-old goaltender has good upside. However, with the Sabres having Alex Lyon, Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, and Colten Ellis all ahead of him on their depth chart, it makes sense that they are open to moving Levi if it means landing an NHL talent that would help them immediately.
It will be interesting to see if the Sabres end up moving Levi from here. If they do, it would certainly be a bold move from a Sabres club on the rise.