Sabres Should Bolster Offense By Trading For Rangers Star

In 38 games so far this season with the Rangers, Trocheck has recorded 11 goals, 21 assists, and 32 points. This is after he had 59 points in 82 games during the 2024-25 season and a career-high 77 points in 82 games back in 2023-24. With numbers like these, he would be a major pickup for the Sabres, and it will be intriguing to see if they pursue him because of it.