Sabres Should Bolster Offense By Trading For Rangers Star

The Sabres should be looking to add to their roster ahead of the deadline. This Rangers forward would make a lot of sense for them to target.
The Buffalo Sabres just keep winning. With their 5-0 victory over the New York Islanders on Saturday, they now have a 29-17-5 record and have jumped up to third place in the Atlantic Division standings.
With the Sabres continuing to impress, they are putting themselves in a position to be buyers at the 2026 NHL trade deadline. One of their top goals ahead of the deadline should be to bring in another top-six forward. When looking at trade candidates around the NHL, New York Rangers forward Vincent Trocheck stands out in a major way.
With Rangers GM Chris Drury confirming that the team is retooling and open to making moves, Trocheck has been creating a ton of buzz as a trade candidate. When noting that he is a proven top-six center with an affordable $5.625 million cap hit until the end of the 2028-29 season, several teams should be targeting him. The Sabres would be wise to be among them.
If the Sabres brought in Trocheck, he would give them another star forward to work with in their top six and on both their power play and penalty kill. This would be great for a Sabres team that is looking to get back into the playoffs for the first time since 2011.
In 38 games so far this season with the Rangers, Trocheck has recorded 11 goals, 21 assists, and 32 points. This is after he had 59 points in 82 games during the 2024-25 season and a career-high 77 points in 82 games back in 2023-24. With numbers like these, he would be a major pickup for the Sabres, and it will be intriguing to see if they pursue him because of it.