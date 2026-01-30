Sabres Should Consider Pursuing Blues Defenseman

If the Sabres want to add another impactful right-shot defenseman, the Blues have an interesting option to consider.
The Buffalo Sabres are in a position to do some buying at the 2026 NHL trade deadline. The Atlantic Division club currently holds a playoff spot and has a good chance of snapping its 14-year postseason drought, so they should not be afraid to be buyers.
The Sabres could use another impactful right-shot defenseman, and the St. Louis Blues have an interesting option worth considering in Justin Faulk.
Faulk is one of several Blues players currently in the rumor mill as they look to shake up their roster. With this, the Sabres should be open to kicking tires on the veteran defenseman.
If the Sabres landed Faulk, he would give them a very solid top-four defenseman for their right side. This would be excellent for the Sabres, as he would certainly strengthen their blueline if acquired.
Faulk would also be a good veteran to have around for the Sabres' young players. This would be a nice bonus for a Sabres club that is looking to take that next step and officially cement itself as a playoff team.
Faulk would be more than a rental for the Sabres, too, as he has a $6.5 million cap hit until the end of next season. With this, he would have the potential to benefit Buffalo beyond this season, which adds to his appeal.
In 53 games this season with the Blues, Faulk has recorded 11 goals, 14 assists, and 25 points.