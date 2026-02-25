Sabres Should Consider Targeting Predators Defender

The Sabres have an interesting potential trade target in this Predators defenseman.
One of the Buffalo Sabres' top objectives ahead of the 2026 NHL trade deadline should be to add a right-shot defenseman. It is clear that the right side of their blueline could use more depth.
When looking at potential trade candidates around the NHL, one blueliner who could make sense for the Sabres to pursue is Nashville Predators defenseman Nick Perbix.
If the Sabres landed Perbix, he would have the potential to be a solid addition to their bottom pairing. He would also give the Sabres another option for their penalty kill.
Perbix's contract also adds to his appeal. This is because he has a reasonable $2.75 million cap hit until the end of the 2026-27 season. With this, he would be more than a rental for the Sabres if acquired.
Perbix has appeared in 54 games this season with the Predators, where he has recorded three goals, six assists, nine points, and 56 blocks. This is after the right-shot defenseman had six goals, 13 assists, 19 points, and a plus-8 rating in 74 games this past season with the Tampa Bay Lightning.