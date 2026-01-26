Sabres Should Consider Targeting Predators Forward

If the Sabres want to add to their top nine, this Predators forward could be a nice addition to their group.
If the Buffalo Sabres end up being buyers at the deadline, one area they could look to strengthen is their forward group. When looking at trade candidates around the NHL, one player who stands out as an interesting potential option for the Sabres is Nashville Predators forward Michael Bunting.
Bunting's name has been floating around the rumor mill this season. It is understandable, as the Predators currently do not hold a playoff spot, and he is a pending unrestricted free agent (UFA). Thus, he would be a nice rental option for a playoff team looking to improve its top nine or bottom six if Nashville makes him available. He could do just that for the Sabres if acquired.
Bunting is in the middle of a solid season with the Predators in 2025-26. In 51 games so far this season with the Central Division club, he has recorded 12 goals, 17 assists, and 29 points. With numbers like these, he would certainly give the Sabres a bit more secondary offensive production, which would not be a bad thing.
Besides being a skilled player, Bunting is also known for being an agitator on the ice. This element of his game could also make him a nice pickup for a Sabres club that is looking to break its 14-year playoff drought.