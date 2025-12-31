Sabres Should Make Big Push For Canucks Top Target

The Buffalo Sabres are on fire right now. With their 4-2 victory over the St. Louis Blues on Dec. 29, the Sabres have now won nine straight games. With this, they have improved to a 20-14-4 record and are fifth in the Atlantic Division standings.

The Sabres' big winning streak has gotten them right back into the playoff race when their chances seemed low before it. With the Sabres heating up and wanting to snap their 14-year playoff drought, they should not be afraid to try to add to their roster through trading.

When looking at trade candidates around the NHL, Vancouver Canucks forward Kiefer Sherwood stands out as a very intriguing potential option for the Sabres.

Sherwood is one of the NHL's top trade candidates as we continue to inch closer to the deadline. With the Canucks having a disappointing 2025-26 season and Sherwood being a pending unrestricted free agent (UFA), there is an expectation that the 30-year-old forward will end up being traded. With the Sabres looking to get back into the playoffs, it would make sense for them to make a push for the Columbus, Ohio native.

If the Sabres acquired Sherwood, he would fit very nicely in their top nine due to his scoring ability and physicality. Furthermore, he would also give the Sabres another option for both their penalty kill and power play if brought in.

In 39 games so far this season with the Canucks, Sherwood has recorded 16 goals, 20 points, and 184 points. This is after he set career highs with 19 goals, 21 assists, 40 points, and 462 hits in 78 games for Vancouver during the 2024-25 campaign. With numbers like these, he would have the potential to be a very good addition for a Sabres club looking to take that next big step.