Sabres Should Consider Making Trade For Rangers Big Defenseman

The Sabres should make a push for this Rangers defenseman during the off-season.
The Buffalo Sabres had an excellent 2025-26 season and should be looking to upgrade their roster this off-season because of it. One need that the Sabres have is another impactful right-shot defenseman.
When looking at trade candidates around the NHL, one player who could be a strong fit on the Sabres' roster if acquired is New York Rangers defenseman Braden Schneider.
Questions about Schneider's future in New York have come up since general manager Chris Drury announced that the team is retooling. Now, Schneider is entering the summer as a pending restricted free agent, which makes things more interesting.
If the Rangers end up making Schneider available for trade this summer, the Sabres should strongly consider targeting him. He would have the potential to slot nicely on at least their bottom pairing and penalty kill if acquired. However, he also could be a candidate for top-four minutes if he took that next step after being traded to Buffalo.
Schneider's age also adds to his appeal, as the former first-round pick is only 24 years old. Due to this, he is still young enough that he could break out.
In 82 games this season with the Rangers, Schneider recorded two goals, 18 points, 141 blocks, and 163 hits. With numbers like these, the 6-foot-3 blueliner would be a nice shutdown defenseman for the Sabres to add to their group.