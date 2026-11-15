Sabres Shut Out By Stars And Continue To Struggle Offensively

The loss has the Sabres falling even further behind in the Eastern Conference playoff race. At 8-8-4, Buffalo trails the top three teams in the Atlantic (Montreal, Tampa Bay, and Ottawa) by eight points, seven points behind Boston and six points behind Florida. Through 20 games last season, the Sabres had 18 points (7-9-4) and declined further through November, but began their turnaround in early December. That kind of rally does not happen frequently, which means that they must begin to find solutions immediately or risk falling out of the playoff race.