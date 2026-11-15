Sabres Shut Out By Stars And Continue To Struggle Offensively

Buffalo Sabres
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IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
Nov 15, 2026 10:29 PMPublished Nov 15, 2026 10:29 PM
Buffalo lost their fourth straight, 2-0 to the Dallas Stars
The Buffalo Sabres had only one thing to be optimistic about after struggling in their four-game homestand with losses to Vegas and Tampa Bay; they were heading out on the road, where they had earned points in eight of nine games.That optimism took a big hit, as Buffalo lost in overtime to Chicago, and being shut out 2-0 by the Dallas Stars on Saturday.
The Sabres managed only 22 shots on Jake Oettinger (who registered his league-leading fourth shutout of the season), in spite of five opportunities on the man advantage. Alex Lyon was solid in goal in his second straight start, allowing only a Jamie Benn tally late in the first period and a Wyatt Johnston power play marker late in regulation on 30 shots.
“He played really well for us, that coupled with the fact that we got our game in order on the defensive side.” Sabres head coach Lindy Ruff said after the game. “We’ve just got to bury – we had four or five point-blank opportunities. You’ve got to score.”
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Lyon missed most of the preseason and the first six weeks of the regular season with an upper body injury, and has provided some stability between the pipes after a shaky performance by both Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen and Colten Ellis in an 8-3 loss to Tampa Bay last week.
“I think the first couple of games back, honestly, I’m just still trying to figure things out, “ Lyon said. “My job is to be mentally strong and have the ability to separate those two things. I know everybody wants to score. It’s extremely frustrating for them, but the only thing I can do is try to uplift and stay strong”.
The loss has the Sabres falling even further behind in the Eastern Conference playoff race. At 8-8-4, Buffalo trails the top three teams in the Atlantic (Montreal, Tampa Bay, and Ottawa) by eight points, seven points behind Boston and six points behind Florida. Through 20 games last season, the Sabres had 18 points (7-9-4) and declined further through November, but began their turnaround in early December. That kind of rally does not happen frequently, which means that they must begin to find solutions immediately or risk falling out of the playoff race.
“You can’t bull(bleep) the position we’re in, to be honest with you. It kind of feels like we’re on a precipice a little bit.” Lyon said. “Every team goes through these times throughout the course of the season, and good teams, mentally strong teams, find their way through it, these really tough times.”
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