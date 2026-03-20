Sabres Shutout Streak Continues In San Jose

Yeah, the depth of our scoring has been something that's helped us stay on this roll. I think there are nights where top guys don't get on the board, and that secondary scoring really helps you out. I think you look at again tonight the our fourth line got a couple for us, and then finally, Tage came through in the two on one with Krebs, but the Ostlund line with Norris, they got us started. At different times, I think it's been important that all those guys produce.