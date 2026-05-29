Sabres Sign Jake Richard, May Lose Amerks Assistant Coach

"I think we have a few announcements coming soon here,” Kekalainen said. “I expect all of our staff to be the best in their areas. We have our amateur scouting staff here…. they've done a great job. I expect them to be the best amateur scouting staff in the whole league, and that's what we're striving for with our selections for different roles. I think there are some areas where we need some more people, good people, we have some in mind, and some of them will come out soon. We've already made some decisions. We just need to make sure that we finalize the paperwork and get going.”