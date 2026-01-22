Sabres Sign Josh Doan To Seven-Year Extension

23-year-old winger has a career-high 35 points with Buffalo this season.
The Buffalo Sabres trade of winger JJ Peterka last June was made for a number of reasons, but the likely cause was the club not wanting to pay the young forward on a longer-term extension, which is what he got when he was traded to Utah.
The Sabres target in the deal was defenseman Michael Kesselring, a big right-handed blueliner that they projected would be a partner for Bowen Byram or Owen Power, the other part of the trade was 23-year-old Josh Doan, the promising son of Coyotes/Utah legend Shane Doan, who had slumped in his second NHL season after moving to Salt Lake City.
Kesselring has been injured on four separate occasions, and is pointless in 17 games, but Doan has taken advantage of a top-six opportunity with the Sabres, with 35 points (15 goals, 20 assists) in 49 games. On Wednesday, the club announced that they have signed Doan to a seven-year, $48.65 million contract. The winger was in the final year of his entry-level contract and was due to be a restricted free agent at the end of this season.
“Josh is a player that impacts the team both on and off the ice,” Sabres general manager Jarmo Kekäläinen said in a press release. “He works hard, is competitive and skilled, and his game is going to continue to develop. We believe he will be a core piece of this team moving forward, and I am excited to have him as a Buffalo Sabre long term.”