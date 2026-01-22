Sabres Sign Josh Doan To Seven-Year Extension

Kesselring has been injured on four separate occasions, and is pointless in 17 games, but Doan has taken advantage of a top-six opportunity with the Sabres, with 35 points (15 goals, 20 assists) in 49 games. On Wednesday, the club announced that they have signed Doan to a seven-year, $48.65 million contract. The winger was in the final year of his entry-level contract and was due to be a restricted free agent at the end of this season.