Sabres Skilled Forward On Pace For Career Year

This Sabres forward is on his way to having the best season of his career so far.
The Buffalo Sabres have had a strong 2025-26 season thus far. At the time of this writing, they have a 32-19-6 record and are fourth in the Atlantic Division standings. With this, they have a real shot of ending their 14-year playoff drought this year.
Sabres forward Jack Quinn is one of many reasons why the Sabres have taken a notable step in the right direction this season. The 24-year-old winger is quietly having a very strong year for the Sabres, and the truth is in his stats.
In 57 games so far this campaign with Buffalo, Quinn has recorded 12 goals and a career-high 25 assists. He also currently has 37 points and needs only three more to reach a new career high with that stat as well. Quinn recorded 39 points last season, but did so in 74 games.
Quinn also has a real shot of setting a new career-high in goals this season. His current career-high in goals is 15, so he only needs four more goals this campaign to pass it.
With the Sabres having 25 more games this season, Quinn will have a good chance of hitting all new career highs before the season is over. He was also on fire ahead of the Olympic break, as he had 12 points in his last 11 games.