Sabres Skilled Prospect Is Continuing To Dominate AHL

With the 14th overall pick of the 2021 NHL Entry Draft, the Buffalo Sabres selected forward Isak Rosen. The 22-year-old forward is still working hard to cement himself as an NHL talent, but his marvelous play in the American Hockey League (AHL) with the Rochester Americans this season should create more optimism about his future.

Rosen has truly been dominant for the Amerks this season, as he has recorded 13 goals, 10 assists, 23 points, and a plus-2 rating. With excellent numbers like these, there is no question that the 5-foot-11 forward is simply shining in the AHL for Rochester.

Yet, what's also important to note is that Rosen is not slowing down at all as the season carries on. After being sent back down to the AHL by the Sabres earlier this week, Rosen immediately scored a goal against the Cleveland Monsters on Dec. 29. With this, he has extended his point streak with the Amerks to 12 games, where he has recorded 10 goals and 17 points over that span. With this, it is absolutely clear that Rosen has been having a ton of success at the AHL level this season.

Rosen has also been solid when called up to Buffalo's roster this season, as he has set career highs with three goals, four assists, and seven points in 13 games. With all of this, the young forward is showing signs of progress this campaign, and it will be fascinating to see if he can stay hot for Rochester from here.