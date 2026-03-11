Sabres Soaring Forward Has Hit Brand New Level

This Sabres forward has officially hit a new level with his play.
The Buffalo Sabres picked up a 6-3 win over the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday night. With it, the Sabres have now won eight straight games and have a four-point lead over the Tampa Bay Lightning for the top spot in the Atlantic Division standings.
Jack Quinn played a big role in the Sabres' win against the San Jose Sharks, as he had a monster game.
Quinn stepped up in a major way for the Sabres against the Sharks, as he scored three goals and recorded an assist. With this, Quinn recorded the first hat trick of his NHL career, which is an impressive achievement.
After this big performance, Quinn now has 15 goals, 28 points, and a plus-9 rating in 65 games this season. He has also now set a new career-high with 43 points on the season, so there is no question that the 2020 eighth-overall pick has been having a strong year for the Sabres.
It will now be interesting to see how Quinn builds on his strong stretch of play from here. If he continues to chip in solid offense, it would certainly be good news for a red-hot Sabres club right now.