Sabres Star Named Among NHL Players With Best Contracts

Rasmus Dahlin's contract is a real steal for the Sabres.
In a recent article for The Athletic, Dom Luszczyszyn named the 10 best contracts in the NHL for the 2026-27 season. Without much surprise, a member of the Buffalo Sabres made the cut: Rasmus Dahlin.
"If Dahlin were to hit UFA this summer, it wouldn’t be difficult to imagine him commanding something close to Kaprizov’s current AAV," Luszczyszyn wrote. "It’s in line with what Cale Makar and Quinn Hughes will no doubt ask for, and he’s risen into that company. That he’s signed for six more seasons at just $11 million is a huge discount for Buffalo."
When looking at how well Dahlin has performed for the Sabres, it is easy to understand why his contract is being viewed as one of the best in the NHL. The 26-year-old defenseman is one of the top blueliners in the league, and with the salary cap going up, his cap hit just keeps looking better.
In 77 games during this past season with the Sabres, Dahlin posted 19 goals, 55 assists, and 74 points. This was after he had 17 goals and 68 points in 73 games for Buffalo during the 2024-25 season. With numbers like these from the point, the Sabres captain has been providing a ton of value for Buffalo.
Furthermore, with Dahlin being only 26 years old, he is just entering his prime. That just makes his deal look even better, and it will be fascinating to see how he performs during it from here.