Sabres Star Thompson Weighs In On Departures Of Tuch, Byram – And A Certain Winnipeg Jets Star Goalie On The Trade Block

“We would love to have him in Buffalo – I'm sure every team in the league would love to have him,” Thompson said of Hellebuyck. “He's the best in the world, I think. There's things that are out of your control, and, you know, we'd love to have him, but if that doesn't happen, then we just move forward with the group we got. We have three talented goalies that all played great last year for us when we needed them, and we just need each guy to take another step.”