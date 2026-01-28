Sabres Stick A Fork In Leafs, Extend Lead In Playoff Race

I thought we got off to a good start. (After) the goal taken away, they fired back right away, but I thought we responded almost every time they had a little bit of a push. It was a pretty tight game for a while……..We try to play a quick game. Move the puck quick. Go north in a hurry. Get pucks in behind. We've been doing a lot better job of that. I think if we can dictate the pace, we can put the other team under duress. Our D have done a great job on the walls, keeping pucks alive, and when they do that a lot of times, we can stress the opposition out.