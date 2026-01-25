Sabres Stifle Islanders In Shutout Victory

I changed them in the second, to be honest with you. I just didn't like the way it was going. We just needed a little spark. Not really more about defensive guys, just more about seeing if we could get a little bit of life in the lines that generate a little bit more. And I thought, the McLeod line came out at the start of two periods and got us a goal. Benson and Thompson have played a lot together, and Ostlund has played such good hockey, that line looked pretty good too. I think sometimes inside of a game, you just have to mix things up. We're not getting the matchups. They were trying to match up their heavy guys against us. So I thought, try to get away from it.