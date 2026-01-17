Sabres Success Puts Kekalainen In A Precarious Position

The Buffalo Sabres recent surge into the postseason conversation presents an interesting dilemma for GM Jarmo Kekalainen. The Sabres have won 15 of their last 17 games and are currently in a wildcard spot in a tight Eastern Conference playoff race, but based on Kekalainen’s comments when he took over from Kevyn Adams over a month ago, he is not willing to make moves just to snap the league-record 14-year playoff drought.
“We're not going to sacrifice the ultimate goal for the sake of making the playoffs and then not having any sustainability for our goal as a team to take the next step and having the opportunity and chance to compete for the Stanley Cup." Kekalainen said. "We're going to have a plan, and the plan is going to be to win the Stanley Cup, and we're not going to take any shortcuts to try to just make the playoffs, to end the drought.
Similar to his situation in Columbus, Kekalainen has the issue of a franchise that has difficulty attracting and retaining free agents, which could be a factor before the Olympic trade freeze or before the March 6th trade deadline. An article in the Athletic on Friday pondered whether the Sabres GM would repeat history and keep a pending unrestricted free agent like Alex Tuch as an own-rental for a playoff run, with the prospect of losing him for nothing in July, or trade him before the deadline for a potential package of draft picks, prospects, and/or young NHL players.
Kekalainen did keep pending UFA’s Artemi Panarin and Sergei Bobrovsky for a playoff run in 2019, but the Sabres are in a different place in their development with Tuch and cannot afford to lose a valuable asset for the cost of one playoff run. There has been little indication of any progress between the club and the 29-year-old winger on an extension, as reportedly, Tuch is looking for an eight-year deal in the same neighborhood as LA’s Adrian Kempe’s eight-year, $85 million deal ($10.625 million AAV).
Ironically, Panarin is potentially the top rental on the trade market, but the veteran winger has a no-movement clause that will limit the teams he could go to. Tuch has no trade protection, which could put Kekalainen in an advantageous position before March 6.