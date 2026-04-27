Sabres Surge In Game 4 Victory, While Bruins Lose Composure; Amerks Eliminated

"I know sometimes (just playing the game) that's hard to do, and you only get experience by playing, whether it's one shift, one period, one game, one home game, one road game." Sabres head coach Lindy Ruff said. "There's all kinds of different experience you can get, but the only way you can get it is to live it. If you feel a little anxiety about it, just go to the guys that have been there."