Sabres Take Advantage Of Canadiens’ Sluggishness In Game 1 Victory

The pace of the series and the difference between the tight checking Bruins and the Canadiens seemed to be to Buffalo’s benefit in Game 1. Montreal never seemed to gather their equilibrium at any point during the game, even after Nick Suzuki cut the margin in half at the end of the first. The most glaring difference from their series victory over Tampa Bay was the mere mortality of Montreal goalie Jakub Dobes, who had a .923 save percentage and 2.03 GAA in seven games against the Lightning.