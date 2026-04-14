Sabres To Face Boston Or Ottawa In First Round Of Stanley Cup Playoffs

Everything about his game, (he's had) a little struggle of late. I think there's been a few games where the energy has been a little bit low, but I thought tonight we got his A plus game, and I think his energy level is back to where it needs to be. We know what he can do when he's at the top of his game……He went through a couple weeks of the Olympics and big celebration after, and then he joined us right away in Florida. I've talked to him several times. I think just a lot of that caught up. That was part of him not practicing a couple of those times. I said, 'whatever you need to take off to get the energy back where it needs to be. If you didn't take a game off. Well, go get your game off.' But he wanted to play, and I think he's worked his way through it.