Sabres' Top 3 Star Trade Targets If Alex Tuch Leaves Buffalo

Jordan Kyrou is another winger who would make sense for the Sabres to target this summer if Tuch leaves. The 28-year-old forward may have had a down year in 2025-26, posting 18 goals and 46 points in 72 games, but his resume screams that he can bounce back. Keep in mind, he scored at least 31 goals in his three previous seasons and hit the 70-point mark in three out of his four previous campaigns. With this, he would give Buffalo another star if he bounced back, which seems far more likely than not.