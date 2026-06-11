Sabres' Top 3 Star Trade Targets If Alex Tuch Leaves Buffalo

If Alex Tuch ends up signing elsewhere in free agency, the Sabres should look to target these three wingers to replace him.
With the start of NHL free agency being three weeks away, Alex Tuch still remains without a contract extension. With this, there is a real chance that Tuch could end up hitting the free agent market on July 1.
If Tuch tests free agency and signs elsewhere, the Sabres would need to work quickly to find a replacement for him. Their best bet to do so may be through the trade market, as this year's free agent class does not offer too many notable options.
Because of this, let's look at three star wingers who the Sabres should target if they lose Tuch.
Matthew Knies, Toronto Maple Leafs
If the Sabres want to replace Tuch with another top-six power forward, Toronto Maple Leafs forward Matthew Knies stands out as a prime potential option. Questions about the 23-year-old winger's future in Toronto continue to come up, so it would be wise for the Sabres to at least consider making a push for him. In 79 games this season with Toronto, he had 23 goals and 66 points. He is also signed until the end of the 2030-31 season, carrying a $7.75 million cap hit.
Alex DeBrincat, Detroit Red Wings
With Dylan Larkin requesting a trade, it is fair to wonder if the Detroit Red Wings could listen to offers for Alex DeBrincat, who is entering the final season of his deal. If Tuch ends up leaving Buffalo, the Sabres would be wise to kick tires on DeBrincat. While he does not offer the same kind of size as Tuch, he would give the Sabres another elite sniper to work with in their top six. In 82 games this season with Detroit, DeBrincat had 41 goals and 85 points.
Jordan Kyrou, St. Louis Blues
Jordan Kyrou is another winger who would make sense for the Sabres to target this summer if Tuch leaves. The 28-year-old forward may have had a down year in 2025-26, posting 18 goals and 46 points in 72 games, but his resume screams that he can bounce back. Keep in mind, he scored at least 31 goals in his three previous seasons and hit the 70-point mark in three out of his four previous campaigns. With this, he would give Buffalo another star if he bounced back, which seems far more likely than not.