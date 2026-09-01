Sabres Top 40 Prospects - #8

24-year-old Russian winger has 80 points over the last two KHL seasons.
The Buffalo Sabres have been considered to have one of the deepest prospect pools in the NHL, which is in part due to them selecting high in recent drafts because of their not qualifying for the playoffs. The Sabres have displayed an eye for talent, and the organization’s developmental model has begun to yield results, with 2023 first rounder Zach Benson making an impact in the playoffs, and 2024 top pick Konsta Helenius appearing as one of the AHL’s top prospects the last two seasons.
Leading up to the opening of training camp in mid-September, we will look at the club's top 40 prospects. These players are all 25 years old or younger, whose rights are currently held by the Sabres or are on AHL or NHL deals, and have played less than 82 NHL games.
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8. Prokhor Poltapov – Left Wing (CSKA Moscow – KHL)
The Sabres went heavy on Russians in the 2021 NHL Draft, and the first one selected was winger Prokhor Poltapov with the first pick in the second round (33rd overall). The St. Petersburg native scored 25 goals at the junior level and seven points for Russia at the IIHF World Junior under-18s in 2021.
Similar to third-rounder Stiven Sardarian in the same draft, Poltapov is a product of the CSKA Moscow system, but opted to stay in Russia while Sardarian headed to North America to play in the NCAA. In 2022, he split time almost equally between the junior MHL, the second pro-level VHL and the KHL.
In his first two KHL seasons, he posted just 23 points (10 goals, 13 assists) in 112 games in a depth role. but broke out offensively with 40 points (17 goals, 23 assists) in 68 games, and last season led CSKA with 40 points (16 goals, 24 assists) in 68 games.
Poltapov is under contract for another season, but after the NHL Draft, Sabres assistant GM Jerry Forton indicated that the 6’0”, 176 lb. winger could join the club after the KHL season ends.
“We consider him almost a plug-and-play prospect the day he’s ready to come over, which I think should be next year,” Forton said. “I think he’s very much a guy that can come in and make an impact the day he gets over here.”