Sabres Top Prospect Konsta Helenius Named To AHL Top Prospects Team For Second Straight Season 

After two full years in the AHL, it is highly likely that Helenius will not be seeing any time in the minors going forward. With the likely departure of Alex Tuch and possibly Beck Malenstyn in free agency, GM Jarmo Kekalainen will look to internal options like Jiri Kulich, Noah Ostlund, and Helenius in part to fill the void up front. It is also possible that the Sabres GM may be involved in what is expected to be a brisk trade market this summer, which might necessitate trading one or more of those prospects.